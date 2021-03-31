Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.25.

AXNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, CMO John Woock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $508,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 60,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,382.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Mcnamara sold 9,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $475,125.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $388,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,225 shares of company stock worth $3,720,380 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXNX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,219,000 after purchasing an additional 98,341 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,905,000 after purchasing an additional 38,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies stock opened at $57.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.41 and a 200-day moving average of $49.86. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 1 year low of $21.94 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 0.02.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

