Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $71.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Axonics Modulation Technologies traded as high as $61.16 and last traded at $61.00, with a volume of 38673 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.65.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.56.

In other news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 1,883 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $96,823.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,237.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 2,417 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $129,502.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,542.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,225 shares of company stock valued at $3,720,380. 25.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,530,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,346,000 after acquiring an additional 568,745 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,905,000 after acquiring an additional 38,219 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 524,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,168,000 after acquiring an additional 265,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.41 and a 200-day moving average of $49.86.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

