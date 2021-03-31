Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $335.64 Million

Analysts expect Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) to post sales of $335.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Azul’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $310.68 million to $353.80 million. Azul reported sales of $632.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azul will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Azul.

A number of research firms have commented on AZUL. Santander cut shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.64.

Shares of AZUL opened at $20.47 on Wednesday. Azul has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $25.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Azul by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,229,000 after acquiring an additional 783,792 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Azul by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,262,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after acquiring an additional 590,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Azul by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,893,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,180,000 after acquiring an additional 288,743 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Azul by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,272,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,029,000 after purchasing an additional 73,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Azul by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 697,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after purchasing an additional 50,626 shares during the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

