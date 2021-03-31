B. Riley Comments on LiqTech International, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LIQT)

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for LiqTech International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke expects that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for LiqTech International’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LiqTech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

LIQT opened at $7.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $172.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 1.02. LiqTech International has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.50.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 million. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 28.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 745,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after buying an additional 33,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,283,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after buying an additional 242,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

