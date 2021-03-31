B. Riley Cuts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $374.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at B. Riley from $409.00 to $374.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.95% from the company’s previous close.

LULU has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.09.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $317.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.43, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $316.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.76. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $177.77 and a 12-month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10,565.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 665,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $219,160,000 after purchasing an additional 110,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.