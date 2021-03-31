Baader Bank Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €90.00 Price Target

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been given a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective by research analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.78% from the company’s current price.

KGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €77.08 ($90.68).

Shares of FRA KGX traded up €2.10 ($2.47) on Wednesday, reaching €83.50 ($98.24). 202,773 shares of the company traded hands. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($96.26). The company has a 50 day moving average of €75.75 and a 200 day moving average of €73.47.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

