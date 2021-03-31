Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Coverage Initiated at Lake Street Capital

Equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BW. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Shares of BW stock opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average is $4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.91 million, a P/E ratio of -76.24 and a beta of 2.77. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $9.18.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $149.90 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 17,094 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,053.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 10,720,785 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $64,753,541.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,640,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,705,684.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,739,879 shares of company stock valued at $64,865,241. 53.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $582,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 239,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox; VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable; and SPIG. The Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

