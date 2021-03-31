Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman Sells 27,394 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total transaction of $4,008,016.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 917,624 shares in the company, valued at $134,257,567.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 41,727 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $7,395,276.21.

Enphase Energy stock traded up $11.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.16. 2,941,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,071,844. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.34. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 126.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $211.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

