Balancer (BAL) Price Tops $57.13 on Exchanges

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 31st. Balancer has a market capitalization of $396.71 million and $76.52 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Balancer token can currently be bought for approximately $57.13 or 0.00096733 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded up 516,667.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00061522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $187.52 or 0.00317495 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006927 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $481.77 or 0.00815715 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00047662 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00082929 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00031158 BTC.

Balancer Token Profile

Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 tokens. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance

Buying and Selling Balancer

