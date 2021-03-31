Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Short Interest Up 54.4% in March

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,770,000 shares, a growth of 54.4% from the February 28th total of 11,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.95 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day moving average is $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.36.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Ballard Power Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James set a $40.00 price target on Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

