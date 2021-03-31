bAlpha (BALPHA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.31 Million

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. During the last seven days, bAlpha has traded 79.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One bAlpha coin can currently be bought for $1,434.25 or 0.02416774 BTC on popular exchanges. bAlpha has a market capitalization of $14.79 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00061549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.85 or 0.00324963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007031 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.87 or 0.00808594 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00048322 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.90 or 0.00087461 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00029631 BTC.

bAlpha Coin Profile

bAlpha’s total supply is 10,313 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

Buying and Selling bAlpha

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

