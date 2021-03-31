Banano Hits 1-Day Volume of $111,680.00 (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. In the last week, Banano has traded up 31.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Banano has a total market capitalization of $16.06 million and approximately $111,680.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded up 688,462.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00062135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00047327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $182.65 or 0.00306309 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,453,955 coins and its circulating supply is 1,215,351,070 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars.

