Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Short Interest Up 66.1% in March

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a growth of 66.1% from the February 28th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

BBVA opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 1.45. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $5.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.0697 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is currently 18.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BBVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

