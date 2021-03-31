Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Holdings Boosted by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,019,650 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,563,562 shares during the period. Banco Bradesco accounts for about 5.9% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned 0.28% of Banco Bradesco worth $131,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBD. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth about $49,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bradesco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.13.

Banco Bradesco stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.65. 1,019,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,263,844. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.63%.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking; and insurance, pension plans and capitalization bonds. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, salary, and interbank deposits.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.