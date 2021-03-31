Band Protocol Price Hits $16.89 on Top Exchanges (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $346.22 million and approximately $339.01 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded up 41.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Band Protocol coin can now be purchased for $16.89 or 0.00028401 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00049847 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00020729 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.05 or 0.00632182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00067762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00026288 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

BAND is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

