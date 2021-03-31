Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $194.50.

BAND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

In other news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 659 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.23, for a total value of $102,955.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,780.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel W. Christopher Matton sold 275 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.45, for a total value of $43,298.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,846.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,915 shares of company stock valued at $15,521,338. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bandwidth by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Bandwidth by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Bandwidth by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $122.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.23 and a beta of 0.59. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $61.76 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $113.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.61 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. Analysts predict that Bandwidth will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or messaging communications services across various mobile applications or connected devices.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.