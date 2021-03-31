Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,361,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,978 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 0.6% of National Pension Service’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.11% of Bank of America worth $283,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 240,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 401,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 46,785 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 14,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Taurus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 794,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,139,000 after purchasing an additional 263,825 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $38.81. 1,919,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,100,285. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.14 and its 200-day moving average is $29.89. The company has a market cap of $334.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.76.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.