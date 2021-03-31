Bank of America Upgrades Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) to Buy

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TEF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of NYSE:TEF opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 113.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Telefónica has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $5.69.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Telefónica by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 386,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 55,466 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica in the third quarter worth $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Telefónica by 770.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 415,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 368,043 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Telefónica by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 10,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.

