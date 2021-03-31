Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 617,043 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,826 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.54% of Bank of Hawaii worth $47,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,724.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BOH stock opened at $91.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $48.77 and a 52-week high of $99.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $164.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

