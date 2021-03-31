Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 5,698 Shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.59% of Oppenheimer worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OPY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 47,703 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 34,964 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,273 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Oppenheimer in the fourth quarter worth about $654,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Oppenheimer in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. 42.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

Shares of NYSE OPY opened at $40.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $510.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.17. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $44.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.46.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $422.91 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 11.11%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

Oppenheimer Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY).

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.