Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires Shares of 57,150 Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 250.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,504,000 after buying an additional 2,454,306 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,866,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 496,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,623,000 after acquiring an additional 208,797 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth $6,007,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth $5,497,000. 18.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of KC opened at $39.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.79. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kingsoft Cloud Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.