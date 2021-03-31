Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,305 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.79% of Citizens & Northern worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CZNC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,026,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,360,000 after buying an additional 50,189 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 17,203 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the 4th quarter valued at $3,278,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 26.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens & Northern alerts:

CZNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Citizens & Northern stock opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. Citizens & Northern Co. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $386.42 million, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.57.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $26.32 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is 63.53%.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.