Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 3,328 Shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,370 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.93% of FS Bancorp worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 50.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 493.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 4.1% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSBW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on FS Bancorp from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of FS Bancorp stock opened at $67.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.41. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $73.62.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $34.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.70 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 25.17%. As a group, analysts predict that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.23%.

FS Bancorp Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

