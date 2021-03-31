Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 39,452 Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 64.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,452 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Sutro Biopharma worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STRO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 17,628 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 744,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,158,000 after buying an additional 391,561 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,010,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,155,000 after buying an additional 410,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

STRO stock opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $965.57 million, a PE ratio of -233.78 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average of $19.33.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.91). Sutro Biopharma had a net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $61,524.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,292.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on STRO. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

