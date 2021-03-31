Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 76,263 Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 302,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,263 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.39% of SIGA Technologies worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SIGA. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 379,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 450,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

SIGA Technologies stock opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.04. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.53.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.