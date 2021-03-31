Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 89,541 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 377.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,541 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.40% of NETSTREIT worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NTST. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in NETSTREIT during the third quarter valued at about $49,464,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in NETSTREIT during the third quarter valued at about $31,765,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in NETSTREIT during the third quarter valued at about $13,328,000. Northwood Liquid Management LP bought a new stake in NETSTREIT during the third quarter valued at about $11,838,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,307,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on NTST. Scotiabank began coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETSTREIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NETSTREIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

NTST opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $19.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average of $18.28.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

