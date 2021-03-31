Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Holdings in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,680 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.35% of G1 Therapeutics worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $75,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $260,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,080.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Malik sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $329,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,040 shares of company stock worth $1,502,608 over the last 90 days. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GTHX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

GTHX opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.64 million, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.44. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $37.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.