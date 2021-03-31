Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,642 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 278.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 762,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,458,000 after buying an additional 561,009 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,226,000. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,419,000. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,303,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 749,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,150,000 after purchasing an additional 153,872 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX opened at $95.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.85. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $57.92 and a one year high of $96.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

