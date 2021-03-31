Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,715 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.03% of Northrim BanCorp worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Northrim BanCorp by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Northrim BanCorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Northrim BanCorp by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Northrim BanCorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIM opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $48.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day moving average is $33.96.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $36.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.71 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is currently 48.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

