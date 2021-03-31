Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) by 57.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,682 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.65% of Preformed Line Products worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,951,000 after buying an additional 8,999 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 325.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 19.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 4.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Shares of Preformed Line Products stock opened at $68.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Preformed Line Products has a 1-year low of $37.16 and a 1-year high of $82.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $118.51 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.