Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.21 Million Position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,474 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.60% of The Joint worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Joint by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of The Joint by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 218,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 82,384 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of The Joint by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 15,943 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Joint during the 4th quarter worth about $1,559,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Joint by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,313,000 after buying an additional 28,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 35,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $1,490,522.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,019.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $106,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,504.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,611 shares of company stock worth $4,694,784 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JYNT. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on The Joint from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The Joint from $33.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on The Joint from $26.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.17.

NASDAQ JYNT opened at $47.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.52 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The Joint Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $50.00.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.58. The Joint had a return on equity of 51.77% and a net margin of 6.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

