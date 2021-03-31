Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.23 Million Position in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,047 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.82% of Lannett worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Lannett during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lannett during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lannett during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lannett in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lannett in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lannett stock opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $219.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average is $6.50.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $133.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Drabik sold 33,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $203,345.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,199.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

