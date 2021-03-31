Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,466 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.68% of Regis worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Regis by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,306,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after buying an additional 392,350 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Regis during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Regis by 119.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 41,937 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Regis during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Regis by 6.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter.

Get Regis alerts:

Regis stock opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.71. Regis Co. has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $14.39.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.56). Regis had a negative return on equity of 37.22% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $104.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Regis Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

RGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.