Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 212.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $114.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.03. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $39.41 and a 12-month high of $159.70.

