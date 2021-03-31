Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.28 Million Position in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) by 330.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,616 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.55% of HBT Financial worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in HBT Financial by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in HBT Financial by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in HBT Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in HBT Financial by 32.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in HBT Financial by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HBT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut HBT Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

In other news, CEO Fred L. Drake bought 2,770 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $42,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $182,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

HBT opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $14.53.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $40.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.04 million. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.93%. Equities analysts predict that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.49%.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

