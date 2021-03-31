Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,007 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.74% of Landec worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Landec by 4.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Landec by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Landec by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 31,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Landec by 894.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Landec news, CEO Albert D. Bolles bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,948.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nelson Obus bought 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $69,184.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,403.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $224,844 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNDC opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04. Landec Co. has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.65.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.24 million. Landec had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landec Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

