Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 32,510 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.67% of Gladstone Land worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAND. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 49.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 33,381 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 17.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 36,391 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 5.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 22.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,418,000 after acquiring an additional 34,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LAND shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.58.

Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Gladstone Land Co. has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $19.73. The stock has a market cap of $477.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average is $15.77.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.29). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 4.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

