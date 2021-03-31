Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,909 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSA. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average is $18.69. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $28.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.03.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.15). As a group, equities analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 20,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $470,039.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,924 shares in the company, valued at $113,448.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 2,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $54,716.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 70.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

