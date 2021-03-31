Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.43 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VBK. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period.

Shares of VBK opened at $269.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $283.41 and a 200-day moving average of $257.00. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $137.91 and a one year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

