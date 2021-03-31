Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,161 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.75% of Unifi worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unifi by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Unifi by 156.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 148,738 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Unifi by 329.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unifi during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Unifi during the fourth quarter worth $1,038,000. Institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on UFI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Unifi from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Unifi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of UFI stock opened at $27.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $516.91 million, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.88. Unifi, Inc. has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $30.94.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $162.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.10 million. Unifi had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

