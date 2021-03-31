Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.46 Million Position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,359 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Amyris worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMRS. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Amyris by 1,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Amyris by 280.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Amyris by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Amyris during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Amyris by 67.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 16,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen upgraded shares of Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.87.

Amyris stock opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. Amyris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $79.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.64 million. Equities research analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

