Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,555 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.82% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 22,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. 52.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BRG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.42.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Vohs bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $281,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 4,417 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $51,237.20. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 65,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,989 shares of company stock valued at $129,098 and sold 24,574 shares valued at $285,244. Company insiders own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 206.28, a quick ratio of 206.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $240.23 million, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.03. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $12.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.56.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This is a boost from Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.27%.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

