Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,336 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.60% of eGain worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of eGain by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in eGain by 18.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in eGain by 19.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in eGain by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 26,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in eGain by 98.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 16,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. 50.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EGAN opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $287.88 million, a PE ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. eGain Co. has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $20.88.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. eGain had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $19.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.48 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eGain Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,135.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

EGAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. eGain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

