Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,029 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in TFI International were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at about $601,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 11,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 542,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,894,000 after buying an additional 17,541 shares during the last quarter. 43.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFII has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC raised shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.87.

Shares of NASDAQ TFII opened at $73.19 on Wednesday. TFI International Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.94 and a 12-month high of $81.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.57.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.2324 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

