Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New $2.49 Million Investment in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 44,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 4.44% of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 127.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 422,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,807,000 after buying an additional 236,146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKHY opened at $55.97 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $56.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.08 and its 200-day moving average is $55.59.

