Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 8,621 Shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.10% of Veoneer worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Veoneer during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Veoneer by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. 26.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veoneer alerts:

NYSE:VNE opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.33. Veoneer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $30.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.66.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 40.13% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VNE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Veoneer from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Veoneer from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Veoneer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.70.

Veoneer Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.