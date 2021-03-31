Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 89,743 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,743 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.38% of IVERIC bio worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of ISEE stock opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $7.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average is $6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.68.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

