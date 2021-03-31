Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases New Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 123,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Broadstone Net Lease at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 84,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

BNL stock opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.47.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BNL. Truist boosted their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Broadstone Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

