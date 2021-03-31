Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases New Shares in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.07% of StepStone Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of StepStone Group by 321.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,701,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,737,000 after buying an additional 1,298,244 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,850,000. Inherent Group LP acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,617,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,564,000. Finally, Engle Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,846,000. 30.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Shares of StepStone Group stock opened at $34.08 on Wednesday. StepStone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.09.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $96.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.29 million. On average, research analysts forecast that StepStone Group Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th.

In related news, Director Mark Maruszewski sold 299,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $8,485,493.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,799,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,605,493.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Arg Private Equity, Llc sold 1,439,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $40,775,532.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,689,443 shares of company stock worth $104,485,026.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STEP. UBS Group lowered StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on StepStone Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on StepStone Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

StepStone Group Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

See Also: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.