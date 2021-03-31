Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases Shares of 44,483 Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Shattuck Labs as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $535,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $45,082,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $4,094,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $6,566,000.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

Shattuck Labs stock opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.51. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on STTK. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shattuck Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer. It also holds a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals to develop SL-279252 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphoma.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.